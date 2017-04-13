Buses raise £1k for worthy cause

A ‘family’ of open-top buses in Skegness have helped raise £1,000 for children living with cancer.

Stagecoach East Midlands collected the sum through the sale of its Skegness Seasiders souvenirs and storybooks.

It has been presented to the family of Sophie Robinson, from Lincoln.

Stacy Southwell and her partner Ben Robinson said goodbye to their daughter Sophie Robinson a year ago after she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2014.

The pair founded the charity Sophie’s Journey and have launched Sophie’s Journey Caravan Appeal to give children who are living with cancer a free holiday.

You can support their appeal at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sophies-journey/caravan15appeal