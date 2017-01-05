Burn off calories volunteering in Skegness

An opportunity to experience volunteering in the great outdoors and burn a few Christmas calories is being offered in Skegness.

The Coastal Eco Centre in Skegness is offering a series of ‘Calorie Busting’ sessions at their 14-acre reserve off Richmond Drive.

People don’t have to be fit and can attend for as many hours as they want Paul Charles, Skegness Coastal Eco Centre

Paul Charles, managing director, said: “We’re offering the sessions as part of our ongoing volunteer programme but also in response to the recent Public Health England (PHE) report that shows eight out of 10 middle-aged people in the UK weigh too much, drink too much or do not exercise enough.

“More than 15 million Britons are living with a long-term health condition and busy lives and desk jobs make it difficult to live healthily. But just making a few small changes will have significant benefits to people’s health now and in later life.”

Volunteers are invited to pop along to the first free session on Saturday, January 21, from 11am to 3pm. for a range of outdoor activities such as gardening, woodland management, habitat creation and woodworking. People don’t have to be fit and can attend for as many hours as they want. Safety equipment and hot drinks will be provided.

It is advised people wear warm clothes.

To book message Paul Charles or the Coastal Eco Centre on Facebook.