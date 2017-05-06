Burglars target Skegness RNLI shop and steal vital stock

Vital stock needed to keep lifeboats running in Skegness has been stolen from the Skegness RNLI Station shop.

Burglars broke into the shop about in Tower Esplanade around 2am this morning.

The burglary was posted on the Skegness RNLI Facebook page this afternoon .

A spokesman said: “At approximately 2am this morning criminals forced entry to the lifeboat station. making off with stock from our shop needed to raise vital funds for the charity.

“We would ask everyone locally to be vigilant as this merchandise will likely be offered for sale to make a profit from the crime.

“Luckily we have excellent CCTV footage of the incident, which is being investigated by Lincolnshire Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 126 of 06.05.2017.