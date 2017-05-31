Burglars target bar, chippy and diner in Ingoldmells

Police are appealing for witnesses after businesses in Ingoldmells were targeted by burglars.

The premises targeted were Bibbys Beach Bar, Sea View Fish and Chip shop and The Beach Walk Diner.

All of the burglaries took place in the early hours of Monday in Sea Lane Extension, Ingoldmells.

Till money and food stuffs were stolen.

We are keen to hear from any dog walkers who were in the area and may have witnessed suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Ellie Brennan on 101, quoting incident number 139 of 29th May.