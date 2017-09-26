Burglars ruin Skegness family’s holiday

A Skegness couple who should have been enjoying a family holiday at Flamingo Land have described how they struggled to hide the fact there had been a burglary at home so as not to upset their children.

Thieves broke into the home of Stewart and Sherry Williamson in Beacon Park Drive, stealing a safe containing sentimental jewellery. Among the haul was a very heavy silver charm bracelet, a black onyx ring,a 18carrot woman’s wedding ring, two Belcher chains with an initial C on one and A on the other, cheque books a very rare Jack Daniels watch with lighter, an iPad and Nintendo DS Lite with multi-coloured stickers and a smiley face.

Sherry said: “Our son rang us to say we had been broken into to warn us as when he went to check our property our back door was boarded up and there was a note from the police. We had to just try and enjoy the rest of our holiday so the girls didn’t know what had happened back at home.”

If you can help with the investigation, call 101 quoting incident 06 of September 14th.