‘Burglaries in Skegness still rare’ - police investigate three more

Three more burglaries have been reported in Skegness – this time in the Seacroft area.

DS Julia Wood at Skegness CID is urging residents to make sure all their doors and windows are locked and to consider leaving a light on. She said: “I would also urge residents to consider locking their garden gates and removing items that burglars could use to climb over walls and gates, such as patio furniture and wheelie bins.”

However, she would like to reassure residents that burglaries in Skegness are rare and the police are doing everything they can to bring the offenders to justice.

She said: “Lincolnshire is still one of the safest counties in the UK and Lincolnshire Police will ensure that this continues to be the case.”

Anyone has any information should call 101 and quote incident 352 14/01/2017 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.