Burgh le Marsh Walk of Witness

A large crowd took part in the Good Friday Walk of Witness in Burgh Le Marsh.

The procession was led by Father Terry, Revd Colin Bowden and Pastor Keith Locke.

Some four-legged friends also took part in the walk this year.

Pictured in the Market place at the conclusion are Father Terry, with his dog Archie, Peter Mainwaring, Jonathon Cussons, and Rev Colin Bowden.

Peter Mainwaring and Jonathon took it in turns to carry the cross.

The Walk of Witness procession takes place across the UK, and aims to demonstrate a Christian prescence in the area and to help people understand more about the origins of Good Friday.

The event marks the final hours in the life of Jesus before he was crucified.