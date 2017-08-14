Buddy is found: Owners of dog lost in Skegness say ‘thank you’

The owners of an eight-year-old Staffy who has been lost in Skegness since the weekend were reunited with their pet this morning.

Buddy captured the hearts of visitors and residents alike when an appeal to help to find him was made on social media shortly after he escaped through the window of his owners’ caravan at Skegness Water Leisure Park.

He looks so sad. Have you seen Buddy in Skegness or Ingoldmells? Call 0752578449 ANL-170814-182159001

Pictures of Buddy looking lost and sad resulted in many people joining in the search, with his adventure followed on Facebook from as far away as Nottingham and Sheffield.

In spite of several sightings reported yesterday near McDonald’s in Skegness, Lincoln Road and the Gibraltar Point area, every time someone got close, Buddy ran off.

Tired and hungry, this morning he didn’t run off when a woman spotted him on the dunes heading towards the centre of Skegness. As a result he had an emotional reunion with his owners Mark Airth and Sarah Miller - and, of course, lots of treats.

The Standard spoke to owner, Mark Airth, minutes after Buddy had been found and an picture of the reunited friends was posted on Facebook.

Mark said: “My partner saw him yesterday but he ran off but today he came straight to her.

“She got him at the Lifeboat Station and he looks fantastic.

“He was very hungry. Someone on the beach gave him some sausage rolls and I gave him some polony because that’s his favourite.

”He’s had a packet of turkey too!

Have you seen Buddy in Skegness or Ingoldmells? Call 0752578449 ANL-170814-182039001

“Skegness has been amazing in giving us support and helping us to find him and we can’t thank people enough.”

Anyone who would like to see Buddy can meet him tonight at the The Beachcomber at Jackson’s Point in Ingoldmells at 6pm.

Mark said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone and give them the chance to meet Buddy.”