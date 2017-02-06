Bubbles prank in Skegness ‘costs time and money’

Skegness Mayor is not amused after pranksters decided it would be funny to turn the Jolly Fisherman fountain into a bubble bath.

Our reporter David Seymour took this picture foam pouring over the side of the fountain into the garden yesterday (Sunday).

Trouble bubbling. Suds in the Compass Gardens fountain. Photo: David Seymour ANL-170602-100859001

However, the Mayor Coun Dick Edginton says it is not amusing for East Lindsey District Council’s street cleaning team.

He said: “It might have been done as a bit of a joke but there’s a cost because the filters have to be cleaned.

“Someone has to pick up the bill for this at a time when the council is making harsh decisions about where to curtail spending.”

On this occasion the suds dispersed naturally but ELDC has a warning for those responsible. A spokesman for ELDC said: “One of the team has checked this morning and all the suds have dispersed and the fountain is back to normal again.

“Unfortunately people think it is fun to do this sort of thing from time to time but we would ask that people refrain from putting anything in the fountain as it can be classed as anti social behaviour.

“CCTV in the area may have picked up when this occurred and who is responsible which will be followed up.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any chemicals to disperse the suds so it is a case of waiting for them to subside.”