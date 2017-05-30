Britain’s most modern caravans to go on show in Skegness

Tourists are being invited to hop on board a journey around Britain’s brightest, best and most modern caravans that are to go on show in Skegness.

Skegness Water Leisure Park’s Caravan Show takes place next month – and the historic Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway will be offering free train rides on its first public passenger services of the year on Saturday, June 10.

This is the perfect chance to choose the latest and best models of caravans, in what is one of the best appointed sites on the East Coas’s also a good chance to enjoy a ride on the light railway, free of charge John Chappell, General Manager

It’s a unique opportunity to see the future of holidays on the Park, with the latest models on sale – as well take a trip back in time on the railway, which is run by volunteers.

HRH The Princess Royal recently visited the Park and the Railway and unveiled a plaque in the new Reception Area to commemorate the occasion.

The park has also won the David Bellamy Gold Award for its wildlife conservation, to add to the other awards earned since it opened in 1991.

Its 185 acres offers space for static caravans, glamping in luxury pods, facilities for touring caravans, camper vans and for tents.

Facilities include The Barn Inn, Coffee Shop, children’s play areas, shop and modern toilets and shower blocks – all just a few minutes from the beaches at Skegness and Ingoldmells and all the attractions of Lincolnshire’s holiday coast.

The show will feature the latest models of caravans from Willerby, Delta, Europa, Carnaby, Swift, ABI and Atlas.

Visitors to the Caravan Show will be able to find out about “South Fields” - 189 new fully-serviced static holiday home plots on a development with a sports leisure facility, including a gym, bubble tennis court, children’s play area, football ground and a brand new, fully-stocked fishing lake.

They can also discover “Waterford” - a brand new development in the heart of Ingoldmells village, which will have 49 static holiday home plots, a reception area, Coffee Shop, fishing lake and sales ground.

The Caravan Show from Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 11, will start at 10am and finish at 6pm on both days. Further attractions will also include craft stalls, food stalls and nightly entertainment in The Barn Inn, with live acts.

Meanwhile on the Saturday, there will be free rides from 11am to 3.30pm on the historic trains dating back a century to the trench railways of World War One’s battlefields– the first Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway services of 2017.

Spokesman John Chappell said: “This is the perfect chance to choose the latest and best models of caravans, in what is one of the best appointed sites on the East Coas’s also a good chance to enjoy a ride on the light railway, free of charge.”