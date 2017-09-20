Bring it gnome! Mum makes plea after garden elf is stolen in Skegness

A mum has made a plea after she saw a young man run off with a treasured garden gnome in Skegness.

Kirsty Theobald, of Sandbeck Avenue, took to social media after seeing the youth legging it down Beresford Avenue.

She posted on the Skegness, Skegness, Skegness wall on Facebook: “We only moved in last weekend. I saw him standing out the front of our house.

“The next thing I knew he had run and grabbed it and I saw him run off down Beresford Avenue.

“I couldn’t get out the door in time, he was too quick.”

She appealed to the culprit’s mum to get the young man to return it if he turns up with it because her five-year-old was very upset it had been stolen.

Kirsty said: “If your teenage son appears with a gnome please return it. I have a very upset five-year-old as it belonged to her great-grandmother.”

If you know anything about the theft, you can message Kirsty on Facebook.