BREAKING: Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby escort Pakistani Airlines plane to Stansted Airport

Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby have reportedly escorted a Pakistan Airlines aircraft to Stansted airport this afternoon (Tuesday).

The plane landed at Stansted at 2.50pm this afternoon, after being intercepted by the Typhoons en route from Lahore to Heathrow.

The diversion was reportedly due to a ‘disruptive passenger’ is not believed to be a hijack or a terrorism matter.

An RAF spokesman said: “The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

“The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted airport.”

