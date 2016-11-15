BREAKING: Second dog dies after walk on Winthorpe beach

A walker is calling on the police to investigate after a second pet was allegedly poisoned on Winthorpe beach.

Dog walkers were horrified to read on the Skegness, Skegness, Skegness Facebook page when the first pet was put to sleep after allegedly eating rat poison on Sunday.

Now Sie Rae has posted that his dog died last night, askingm “So how many more dogs have to die of poisoning before police investigate?”

Nade Lang Rutherford put out the original warning to dog walkers on Monday, saying: “Warning to all dog owners in Winthorpe. My mum’s friends dog had to be put to sleep yesterday after picking up and eating poison that was on the beach in Winthorpe.

“She is heartbroken.

“The vet said it was definitely rat poison so it’s been done purposefully”

Walkers have expressed their shock at the news.

Chris Biggins wrote on Facebook after Sie’s post: “So sorry for your loss. It’s a terrible thing to happen. I’m not sure how the police can investigate. Every person walking on the beach would be suspect because it is so easy to drop a small, poison baited piece of food. It’s pathetic that someone would do such a horrible thing.”

There had been concerns in Monday’s post on Facebook that poison had been put down by the council. Patrycja Tomaszewska said: “I live in Chapel and my neighbour’s dog been put down as he ate rat poison on the beach.

“Council put it down to kill all the foxes...obviously didn’t think it through. I’d be writing complain to council to make them aware of it so they can clean it out before more dogs die.”

However, a spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said the aurthority was not responsible for putting down the poison. He said: “This isn’t something we’ve done.”

To date Lincolnshire Police has no recorded incidents relating to poisoned dogs.