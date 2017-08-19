‘Breaking point’: Call for more cash for Skegness area services

Skegness is leading a campaign to get councils in Lincolnshire that are ‘starved of funds’ for vital services to join forces for a fairer deal.

A motion has been put forward by Skegness Town Council strongly objecting to the present ‘unfair’ funding formula.

If we were funded at the average core spending power of the Metropolitan areas that would bring an additional £87m per year Coun Steve Kirk, Skegness Town Council motion

Coun Steve Kirk, who put forward the motion, said: “Services are already stretched to breaking point.

“We understand councils are struggling for cash, but when it’s a choice between getting an elderly relative out of bed and cutting the grass or switching on the street lights, it’s targeting vulnerable people. It shouldn’t be happening.”

The motion states: “We believe that it is an outrage that, based on the current number of homes in the county, if Lincolnshire was funded at the average core spending power of the Shire areas we would receive an additional £57m per year.

“If we were funded at the average core spending power of the Metropolitan areas that would bring an additional £87m per year and the London areas, a staggering £141m per year.

“Think what we could do with that amount of cash.”

Proposals included:

n Writing to Lincolnshire County Council expressing support for their Fairer Funding campaign.

n Writing to Lincolnshire Association of Local Councils (LALC) asking that all parish councils consider moving a similar motion

n Writing to all district councils asking them to consider moving a similar motion

n Writing to MP Matt Warman expressing deep concerns about the continued use of an unfair funding formula in Lincolnshire.

The motion was passed with an amendment that the response from the MP should go back on the council agenda to be debated.

The Standard sent a copy of the motion to Mr Warman, who said: “I welcome the motion by Skegness Town Council, to further build on the existing work carried out by myself and other Lincolnshire Members of Parliament.

“Lincolnshire needs fairer funding and this proposal joins the Government’s own bid to make local government funding fairer for everyone.”