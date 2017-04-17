BREAKING NEWS: Residents evacuated after car crashes into house in Mablethorpe

Residents were evacuated after a car crashed into a house in Mablethorpe during the night.

Mablethorpe and Alford tweeted that the incident took place in Hichory Way, damaging an external gas meter.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene at 8.25pm.

A crew from Mablethorpe evacuated two properties and cordoned off the area until arrival of a gas engineer, who confirmed the scene to be safe.

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident. Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 362.