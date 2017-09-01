Breaking: Murder suspect remanded in custody until later this month

A man charged with murder following a Bank Holiday stabbing in Mablethorpe was this afternoon (Friday) remanded in custody when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, had appeared at the local magistrates’ court earlier today.

At the Crown Court this afternoon, Adam spoke only to confirm his name during a brief hearing.

He made no application for bail, and was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on Friday September 29 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Adam is charged with the murder of James Rudd at Mablethorpe on August 28.

Mr Rudd, 36, died from a stab wound in Victoria Road at around 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28).