BREAKING: Major shake-up for Louth’s secondary education

This morning (Tuesday), it was revealed that The Department for Education (DfE) has appointed Tollbar Multi Academy Trust (MAT) to be the sponsor of MDTC following a recommendation from the county council, and the school will now become ‘Monks Dyke Academy’ from September 2017.

Cordeaux Academy.

The news comes just six months after the school was declared ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted, and just three months after a sponsorship proposal for the King Edward VI Education Trust was thrown out by the DfE.

The Trust will allocate the deputy chief executive of the MAT as Principal, and also provide a Vice-Principal from the MAT on secondment to lead the school.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Cordeaux Academy will also be transferring from the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) to Tollbar MAT from September, as a result of a request from the Regional Schools Commissioner.

David Hampson, Tollbar MAT Chief Executive, said, “I am very pleased that the transfer of Cordeaux Academy to Tollbar MAT, alongside our sponsorship of Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, will enable me to formulate a new vision for non-selective education in Louth.

“I intend to consult with parents and the local community on providing a single academy (‘Louth Academy’) across two sites that offers the full range of 11-18 provision, with academic A-Levels provided by Louth Academy and post-16 vocational qualifications by our strategic partner, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education.”

Referring to Monks’ Dyke, Mr Hampson continued: “We are very grateful to Lincolnshire County Council for their support, commitment and faith in Tollbar MAT to secure the future of this school for the community in Louth.

“We have proven with Cleethorpes and Somercotes academies that we can deliver an exceptional education, and we intend to do the same at Monks’ Dyke.

County councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, added: “The local authority has positive previous experience of working with Tollbar to support other local schools.”

The latest news will come as a blow to supporters of the Mablethorpe branch of Monks’ Dyke - which closed last summer following a multitude of problems including falling pupils numbers and a budget deficit.

