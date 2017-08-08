BREAKING: Concerns for driver who left Louth this morning

Have your say

Lincolnshire Police have issued an urgent request for observations of a vehicle which left Louth this morning (Tuesday), as there are concerns for the driver.

Police urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen a black Rover Streetwise car (registration YO53 TVC), which left Louth at 10.53am today.

The direction of travel is not known.

Any sightings of this vehicle should be reported to police as soon as possible, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 120 of August 8.