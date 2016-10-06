Search

BREAKING: Car crashes near entrance at Morrisons in Skegness

Scene of the accident outside Morrisons in Skegness. Photo: Ron Disney ANL-160610-093329001

A customer at Morrisons in Skegness left the store early this morning to find a vehicle had been in collison near the entrance. Police and an ambulance were at the scene when Ron Disney took this picture around 7.30pm.  He said: “I’d gone to do my normal shop and came out of the store and the police and an ambulance were there.  “A car looked like it had had hit a bollard before the zebra crossing and ended up at the entrance.” More as we get it.