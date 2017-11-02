BREAKING: 103 new homes approved for Alford

Proposals for 103 new homes to be built in Alford have been approved today (Thursday) by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee.

The plans were submitted by Chestnut Homes, and the 103 new dwellings will form ‘phase two’ of their Willoughby Chase development plans, complementing the existing 107-home ‘phase one’ development to the north.

The new homes will see the erection of 21 pairs of semi-detached houses, 50 detached houses, two blocks of four apartments, and a row of three houses.

Councillor Stephen Palmer, representing Alford Town Council, said that Alford was a ‘forward looking’ town that welcomed development. However, he stated that a large estate on the outskirts was not the answer, adding that the town’s neighbourhood development plan had identified 42 more sustainable areas suitable for development within Alford.

Neil Kempster, speaking on behalf of the applicant, told councillors that Chestnut Homes had ‘inevitably’ not been able to address every single concern raised by objecting residents. However, he insisted that the proposal now struck ‘the right balance’ following recent amendments to the application.

Ward member, Coun Sarah Devereux, said that Alford did not have the services or infrastructure to support a largely increased population, and said the size and the location of the proposed development were not suitable.

NHS England has requested a Section 106 contribution of £41,921, and there will be also be a significant financial contribution towards local schools.

After a lengthy debate in the council chamber, councillors decided to support the application with two new conditions, relating to the provision of a children’s play area within the new development, and the retention of some trees which has been earmarked for removal.

• An additional application, to vary two conditions relating to the existing ‘phase one’ development to allow footpath links between the two phases of the housing estate, was also approved by councillors.