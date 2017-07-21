Boy from Skegness helping charity with second-ever haircut

A seven-year-old boy from Skegness has donated more than a foot of hair to charity, raising hundreds of pounds for the cause at the same time.

Charlie Fothergill donated 12-and-a-half inches to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or illness. It was only his second-ever haircut.

Charlie, before the haircut.

“He’s never liked going to hairdressers,” said mum Theresa Fothergill, 33.

The Richmond School pupil has encountered the subject of cancer through studies of the children’s book Gangsta Granny by David Walliams, but also through a former classmate who was treated for the disease.

He said: “I wanted to grow my hair and get it cut to help all the little boys and girls who need it. I am proud of myself because the boys and girls that are in hospital might feel better.”

It took place, free of charge, at Skegness’ Hollywood Hair and Beauty. The donation was backed up with £400-plus raised through sponsorship.

Charlie receiving a certifcate from Skegness Rotary for his fundraiser.

Theresa said she was ‘proud’ of Charlie, while his teacher Rachel Stacey described it as a ‘selfless act’ and said it has even inspired other pupils to do the same.