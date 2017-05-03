Boy, 5, from Alford uses pedal power to support daredevil mum

An Alford mum who is afraid of heights is to take on a wing walk for charity, while her five-year-old son – with no money to sponsor her – has chosen to complete a mini-triathlon for the same cause.

Deborah Whitehead, 35, will face her fear on the wings of a biplane in June in support of the local branch of the When You Wish Upon A Star children’s charity.

Her five-year-old son, Finley, wanted to sponsor her for her sky-high effort, but with no money to do so decided to launch an intrepid fundraiser of his own to run alongside his mum’s.

Finley’s idea was to cycle across the Humber Bridge and then walk back across it, but this, with the help of family, has now evolved into a triathlon to include a 50m swim at Southview Leisure Park, in Skegness – although Finley has been toying with the idea of completing the swimming section in the Humber.

“Maybe when he’s older,” joked Deborah.

Deborah said she was ‘very proud’ of Finley for wanting to support her in this way, in particular, of understanding that not all children are as fortunate as others.

Finley said he was ‘looking forward’ to the challenge – in particular, the cycling, saying: “I like biking. I like pedalling.”

Deborah was inspired to launch her fundraiser after seeing Wish Upon A Star appeal for wing walkers, describing it as something she has ‘always wanted to do’.

As an additional challenge to facing her fear, she is having to lose two stone to come safely under the weight limit for the flight and, with the support of Slimming World, has lost 8 lb so far.

Of deciding to take on a wing walk in the face of her acrophobia, she said: “I think I have got to the age now where you have got to face your fears and get out and do it,” she said.

You can donate to Deborah at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Deborah-Whitehead35