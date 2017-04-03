Bowled over by charity efforts

More than £1,300 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support through a charity effort at Skegness Bowl, in Grand Parade.

Twenty teams of five took it in turns to bowl and eat a meal at the event. The 10 highest scoring teams then took part in a bowl off.

A total of £1,342.96 was raised for the cause, with a raffle, an auction, and swear jars adding to the total.

Assistant manager at Skegness Bowl Kevin Stephenson said: “It was a fantastic night and we raised a good amount of money for a fantastic cause that is so close to many people.”

Jamie Davenport, Lincolnshire area manager for Macmillan fundraising, said: “It is such an amazing amount of money and will go a long way to help support the people affected by cancer locally.”