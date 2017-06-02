Bouquets left for lonely in Spilsby

Seven members of Spilsby and District Flower Club supported the lonely bouquet day, where the National Association of Flower Arrangement societies and the Women’s Institute leave bouquets for people to find and take home.

Two bouquets were donated, with one given to the neighbour of a member, and the other picked up by a councillor and presented to the Mayor.

The club was formed in 1962 and celebrates its 55th anniversary this year.

The next meeting is in St James Church, Spilsby, at 7pm on Tuesday, June 27.