Boston and Skegness MP backs Prime Ministers General Election call

The MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for a General Election on June 8.

Conservative Mr Warman will be voting in favour of his party leader’s decision to call a General Election when it is put to the House of Commons tomorrow (Wednesday).

Mr Warman said he had heard ‘fractional inklings’ about Mrs May’s plans but added: “The joy of Westminster is that sometimes, appropriately, things are revealed to all of us at the same time.”

“Mrs May is right to say the way we get the best possible deal is to make sure we have a strong Government, a strong majority and a strong leader.”

Mr Warman said he believed that sort of result would ‘endorse the position of Theresa May’.

In the European Referendum last June, Boston saw 75.6 per cent of the turnout vote leave. East Lindsey, which includes Skegness, saw 70.7 per cent of voters tick the leave box.

“The way we get the best possible deal from Brussels and to negotiate the way out is to have a Government in place that has the conviction and confidence to deliver that negotiation and that is the Conservative Government led by Theresa May,” said Mr Warman.

Mr Warman has been out and about for the past few weekends helping fellow Conservatives in the local county council elections.

He said no-one else had the ‘ability or opportunity’ that Mrs May had to deliver negotiation with the European Union.

Mr Warman retained the Boston and Skegness seat for the Tories in May 2015, taking over from his predecessor and fellow Conservative Mark Simmonds, with 18,981 votes, gaining a majority of 4,336 over second-placed United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) candidate Robin Hunter-Clarke (14,645 votes).

In that election the main Government opposition parties of Labour (Paul Kenny) and the Liberal Democrats (David Watts) took 7,145 votes and 1,015 votes respectively.

Mr Warman indicated that he was confident he would continue to hold the seat in June.

He said: “The previous campaign is still relatively fresh in everyone’s memory and I’m looking forward to being able to go out and say what we’re going to get all the things Theresa May has promised. It’s a strong platform to campaign on.”

Talking about opposition parties such as UKIP, Mr Warman said: “Honestly I can’t take anything for granted in this election or any other, but when I’m out talking to other people on the doorstep when I say to them what’s the point in voting for parties that have one specific purpose and that purpose has been achieved - people to, rightly, question whether they have had to do.

Getting the best possible deal is the message the party has got to campaign on, he said, adding: “It’s not about talking about the other parties but talking about the Conservatives and Theresa May.

“I’m genuinely looking forward to putting the case for a Prime Minister who’s going to deliver a strong and stable Government and who is going to negotiate with the EU in not only the best way for Britain, but also for Boston, Skegness and Lincolnshire.”

The Prime Minister announced her intentions during a surprise press conference this morning, in which she said she hoped the election would bring a ‘strong leadership’ ahead of Brexit talks.

She accused opposition parties of ‘political game playing’ and causing difficulties in future negotiations.

“If we do not hold a general election now their political game-playing will continue, and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election,” she said.

“Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country.

“So we need a general election and we need one now, because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin.”

Mrs May then called on opposition parties to ‘show you mean it’ in the fight ahead.

“This is your moment to show you mean it, to show you are not opposing the government for the sake of it, to show that you do not treat politics as a game.

“Let us tomorrow vote for an election, let us put forward our plans for Brexit and our alternative programmes for government and then let the people decide.

“And the decision facing the country will be all about leadership. It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest, with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable coalition government, led by Jeremy Corbyn, propped up by the Liberal Democrats, who want to reopen the divisions of the referendum, and Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.

“Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for opposition politicians who want to stop me from getting the job done.

“Every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the prime ministers, presidents and chancellors of the European Union.

“Every vote for the Conservatives means we can stick to our plan for a stronger Britain and take the right long-term decisions for a more secure future.

“It was with reluctance that I decided the country needs this election, but it is with strong conviction that I say it is necessary to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond.”