Body found at caravan park in Ingoldmells

A body has been discovered at a caravan park in Ingoldmells.
Police have confirmed they were called to a caravan at Seaways Caravan Park on Roman Bank on Friday where they found the body of a 43-year-old man.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a caravan on the site at 6pm on Friday evening after the body of a 43 year-old man was discovered.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and it is in the hands of the Coroner.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.