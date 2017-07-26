Body found at caravan park in Ingoldmells

Have your say

A body has been discovered at a caravan park in Ingoldmells.

Police have confirmed they were called to a caravan at Seaways Caravan Park on Roman Bank on Friday where they found the body of a 43-year-old man.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a caravan on the site at 6pm on Friday evening after the body of a 43 year-old man was discovered.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and it is in the hands of the Coroner.”