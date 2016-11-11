BMX bike stolen from Skegness army cadet rehearsing for Remembrance Day

An army cadet from Skegness is devastated after his precious BMX bicycle was stolen while he was rehearsing for Sunday’s Remembrance Day Parade.

Henry Hyde, 14, had joined the other cadets in the NAAFI at the cadet hut in Grantham Drive for a break from rehearsals last night only to return outside to discover his bike had gone.

Mum Katie Hyde told the Standard: “Any other time Henry would have locked his bike up – it has three locks on it. But rehearsals for Remembrance Day had already started when he got there so he parked it up inside the fence down the side of the building. It’s a huge fence so he thought it would be safe.

“Henry is absolutely devastated. The bike has sentimental value because it was bought for him to start at Skegness Academy from money left to him by his great-grandad.

“He’d always wanted a BMX and we found a retro Diamond Back on sale at a local shop. We’d never have been able to afford it had it not been on sale.

“It’s bright yellow with a red chain and I thought no-one would steal that because it’s so distinctive.”

Mrs Hyde is appealing for anyone who has any information that could help them get the bike back to contact police. She said: “That bike is so precious to him. When he came home he could hardly speak he was so upset.

“The thing that makes it worse is the cadets were rehearsing to take part in Sunday’s Remembrance Day parade in Skegness.

”We’re just hoping someone can help us get the bike back.”

Friends and family are also appealing for help. Henry’s 11-year-old sister, Grace, also appealed on Facebook on behalf of Henry. She said: “The bike is his pride and joy and he’s in bits now. The person who did this is pure evil.”

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 quoting incident 468 of the 10th.