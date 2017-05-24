Blow for grieving as Skegness cemetery talks get going

Grieving residents making a last attempt to keep treasured mementos on graves at a cemetery in Winthorpe say they have been dealt a further blow after items were discovered broken and strewn across the grass.

Clare Hall said she made the discovery when she made one of her regular visits to St Mary’s Cemetery, where her mother and nephew are buried.

Clare Hall with a picture of her nephew Ollie Corns and her mum Ann Hall. ANL-170522-114506001

Relatives are this week making a final appeal to a special working party from Skegness Town Council not to have to remove items placed on the graves to make cutting the grass easier, in line with council policy.

Speaking about the discovery at the cemetery, Clare – whose mum Ann died suddenly from cancer in October – said: “You get used to things being moved because the cemetery is quite open to the elements.

“The lid on Mum’s vase was off and petals from the flowers were on the next grave.

“She has an angel and it was face down and had been caught by something.

An angel was face down and had been caught by something Clare Hall in St Mary’s Cemetery, Winthorpe

“The candle holder was also on its side and the candle that I light when I go down and sit there was nowhere to be seen.

“My niece’s Winnie the Pooh that I’d pushed in the planter was on the grave with its legs lifted.”

She continued: “As we looked around at other graves there were flowers strewn about on all the graves.

“A teddy statue was broken in three pieces on a grave in front of my Mum’s.

A teddy was discovered in three pieces when items were found strewn across graces in St Mary's Churchyard, Winthorpe. ANL-170522-114554001

“Bits of blue plastic were on my nephew Ollie’s grave.

“When we looked they were from petals on a solar tulip light on a grave next to Ollie’s.”

“We contacted the council and the police gave us an incident number because we were sure this was more than just wildlife or the elements,” she added.

Town clerk Steve Larner said no staff were present in the cemetery at the time these alleged incidents are said to have taken place.

Items were found stewn across the grass on graves in St mary's Churchyard, Winthorpe. ANL-170522-114527001

He said: “We are unable to confirm or otherwise what happened.

“I have only seen photographs of scattered flowers, a small number of pots and ornaments that appear to have toppled over and a broken light.”

However he said councillors were keen to work with relatives regarding enforcing cemetery policy.

He said: “The council representatives on the working group have agreed how they intend to approach the gathering of the broad range of views, together with other factors and issues that influence the management of the cemetery.

“Councillors are keen to seek views from a broad range of people with family buried in the cemetery and to this end the opportunity to attend one of these councillor meetings has been advertised on the council’s website and through social media.

