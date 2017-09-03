Blooming good entries for Wainfleet fruit and vegetable show

Months of care and nurturing will come to fruition at the weekend when the 54th annual fruit and vegetable show takes place in Wainfleet.

Exhibitors have been preparing for the 63 classes, including flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral art and a children’s section.

John Bray of Friskney with his marrow that won first prize for Heaviest Marrow at last year's Wainfleet Horticultural Society show at Magdalen School. ANL-170109-141700001

The event organised by Wainfleet and District Horticultural Society has become so big over the years that it has now been split - with the town’s best rose blooms going on show in June.

Saturday’s show will be held at the Coronation Hall, with judging taking place in the morning and the show opening to the public at 2.30pm.

Moira Harrison, president and assistant secretary, said the event was as popular as ever.

She said: “There is still a big interest in growing your own and we are looking forward to seeing to excellent exhibits.”

The exhibitors are reminded entries must be in by the end of Wednesday.

For details call 01754 880566.