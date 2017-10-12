Search

Blaze spreads across 30 acres of stubble near Spilsby

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170919-141844001
Firefighters were called to a field in Dalby where a blaze had spread across 30 acres of stubble.

A crew from Spilsby attended the fire next to the A16.

They extinguished it using one hosereel and beaters.