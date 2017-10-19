Blast-off!: Return of weekly fireworks displays in Skegness announced at BID launch

An announcement that fireworks displays could be returning to Skegness each week during the summer saw the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID blast off in a spectacular way.

More than 100 businesses gathered last night at Blue Anchor’s flagship venue Woody’s Bar and Restaurant in Ingoldmells to celebrate the launch of an initiative that will raise £3million to promote the entire coastal area across East Lindsey.

Stuart Hardy, chair of the LCDBID (left) with Skegness Mayor Danny Brookes, local businessman Taj Bola and BID Project Co-ordinator Lee Roberts. ANL-171019-124254001

Businesses in the area voted ‘Yes’ to become a Business Improvement District BID and emulate the success seen in other BID towns such as Lincoln and Hull.

Bills which form a percentage of the business rate are set to drop through businesses’ doors very soon and the launch event was an opportunity to see what they can expect for their money - and meet the team who will be delivering it.

Bid manager Lisa Collins hosted the event, along with her Marketing and PR Executive Carl Lawrence and Project Co-ordinator Lee Roberts.

Coun John Byford was at the event and said it was “full of positive energy”.

BID manager Lisa Collins with Skegness Deputy Mayor Coun Syd Dennis. ANL-171019-124703001

He said: “The news the BID is hoping to bring back the weekly fireworks displays was excellent because that will really bring people in.

“But the BID is not just about Skegness and is about giving businesses the opportunity to say what they would like to see.

“There were post-it notes on the tables for our suggestions. “Personally I’d like to see that ugly wall behind the amusement park with some artwork on it, maybe by young people.

“It was a really positive night and in spite of the doom-mongers there are some exciting things happening along the coast.

Guests at the launch of the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID. ANL-171019-133408001

“Today we had Aldi opening and the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards will be an amazing addition to the coast.

“We have to get that message out there - that there will be wonderful events happening.”

Among the businesses supporting the BID was Mandy Graves has Holiday cottages and Grange Farm Park in Maltby le Marsh.

She said: “It was the first time that we had the opportunity to fully understand the objective of the BID for the Lincolnshire Coast Destination Bid. “It’s an amazing concept for our coastal development and looking at how successful our neighbouring team have been in supporting businesses in Lincoln City and organising events to bring people to their area.

“They have benefited over the last 12 years since it launched its own organisation, promoting all the reasons to visit Lincoln.

“It highlights how much more can be done to bring new visitors and give reasons for visitors to return time after time to our coast.

“We fully support the BID and will be making our contribution in the near future, I’m sure. The businesses in our coastal area need to understand how important this BID is in order for our coast to thrive going forward and not stand still.”

Also speaking at the event are Matt Corrigan, from Lincoln BIG, and Lydia Rusling from Visit Lincoln. The West End Jersey Boys provided the entertainment.