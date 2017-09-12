Bishop of Lincoln to be introduced to House of Lords

The Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, Bishop of Lincoln, will be introduced into the House of Lords this Thursday, September 14.

The bishop will become one of 26 ‘Lords Spiritual’, a group which includes the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, the bishops of London, Durham and Winchester as ex-officio members, and 21 diocesan bishops, introduced in order of seniority.

He will be introduced by two of his colleagues, the Bishop of Gloucester, the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, and the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Christine Hardman, who both ‘overtook’ Bishop Christopher in the queue when parliament decided to give priority to newly appointed women bishops, so the bishops’ bench could more accurately reflect the ministry of the Church of England.

At a short ceremony, to be held in the chamber of the House of Lords, the bishop will present his Writ of Summons from the Crown, take the parliamentary oath and then take his place on the bishops’ bench.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Bishop Christopher said: “I am delighted and honoured to take up this role and I hope to bring, along with others, some of the concerns of the communities of Greater Lincolnshire into the House of Lords.

“I am very pleased that Bishop Rachel and Bishop Christine are willing to introduce me as this is a sign of our commitment to work together.”

The Rt Rev Christopher Lowson is the 72nd Bishop of Lincoln, and was enthroned in Lincoln Cathedral on November 12, 2011.

As bishop, he is the Diocese of Lincoln’s spiritual, pastoral, ministerial and strategic leader, setting the direction for the growth of God’s kingdom in Greater Lincolnshire.

The bishop was educated at Newcastle Cathedral School and Blackfyne Secondary School (Consett Grammar School). He studied theology at King’s College London and, as an exchange scholar, in Berkeley California.

He was ordained as a deacon in 1977 and a priest in 1978.

He began his ministry as an Assistant Curate in Richmond, Surrey, and was successively Priest in charge, then

Vicar at Holy Trinity, Eltham.

From 1982 to 1985, he was Chaplain at Avery Hill College and then of Thames Polytechnic, until 1991, when he became Vicar of Petersfield and Rector of Buriton.

During this ministry, he also studied in Heythrop College London and Cardiff Law School.

He held this appointment for eight years, and for the last four of these he was also Rural Dean of Petersfield.

In 1999, he became Archdeacon of Portsmouth and later, when the archdeaconry was divided into two, Archdeacon of Portsdown, in which he remained until 2006.

In that year, he was appointed Director of the Ministry Division of the Archbishops’ Council and Priest Vicar of Westminster Abbey, posts he held until he was ordained as a bishop in Westminster Abbey, to come to Lincoln in 2011.