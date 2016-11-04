Birthday boost for Harrison after Zumbathon in Skegness raises £1,200

A staggering £1,200 was raised when a group of zumba enthusiasts worked up a sweat in Skegness to help a little boy who has defied all odds by reaching his second birthday.

Organiser Sam Sorrell was joined by other instructors for the Zumbathon at the Grosvenor House Hotel, held in aid of Harrison Thompson, who suffers from type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy. It was attended by over 50 enthusiasts and the night ended with a raffle. Over 60 prizes were donated by local businesses.

Supporters work up a sweat at a Zumbathon in aid of Harrison Thompson. ANL-160411-111136001

If you want to donate to Harrison, visit Gofundme/Harrison’s Special Memories.