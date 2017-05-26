Search

Bin fire at playing field in Spilsby

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001

Firefighters were called to a bin that was on fire in a playing field in Spilsby.

A crew from Spilsby attended Ancaster Avenue at 6.38pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted they used one water backpack to extinguish it.