Bikers will set off from Skegness’ Clock Tower on Sunday at 9am to deliver gifts to Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward and Boston Women’s Aid.

The run is being organised by the Skegness Scooter and Soul Scene Facebook group and will meet up with another in Boston.

To donate items, join the bikers before they set off or search for the Facebook page.

Other bikers are welcome to take part on the day.