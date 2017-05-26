Big steps to learning with fun at Skegness schools

Pupils at schools in Skegness have been putting their best feet forward during a busy summer term, walking from home and getting involved in a number of projects.

Poor weather didn’t stop Skegness Infant Academy and Beacon Primary Academy celebrating Walk to School Week from May 15 to 19.

A special assembly was held in which Principal Mrs Rona Pryme explained the many health and environmental benefits of walking to school.

Pupils had the opportunity to take part in a fun scavenger hunt with parents or carers and siblings whilst walking to or from the academy,

Competitions were also held, including colouring and guessing how many children walked to school each day.

Year One pupils at the Richmond School have been exploring the history of the Brimmon Oak, UK Tree of the year and runner up in the European Tree of The Year.

Teacher Kate Beaumont said: “We are so excited to plant acorns from the Brimmon Oak as a symbol of hope for the future. I have supported the campaign to save the tree and see it as a link to the area in Wales where I used to teach.

“The children are looking for signs of growth every day.”

Headteacher Mrs Caroline Wellsted would also like to say thank you to the Rotary Club in Skegness.

Members Margaret Taylor and Pat Lowe visited school and donated a cheque for £150 for taking part in The Rotary Carol Concert.

Year One pupils at the Richmond School have been exploring the history of the Brimmon Oak.