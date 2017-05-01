Big steps taken in Skegness raise £533 for charity

It was a full house when walkers from Roman Bank Bingo in Skegness set off on a sponsored walk to raise funds for the children’s charity Variety.

The event was run as part of the fundraising for Variety done by all the Majestic clubs.

Thirty-five walkers completed the course, receiving medals and certificates and raising over £533.50.

They walked from Roman Bank at the bottom of Lumley Road. past Roman Bank Bingo and turned right on to Scarborough Avenue. Then the walked up Scarborough Avenue on to the sea front and finished back at the Clock Tower.