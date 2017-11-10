Bid to stop underage drinking in Skegness is launched

A new initiative is being launched to stop underage drinking in Skegness.

Community Alcohol Partnership representatives met with police, council officials, retailers and other agencies at the Storehouse today to explain the strategy.

Also present to show his support was Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, who spoke of the success of a scheme already operating in Boston.

The launch follows a Skegness Community Alcohol Partnerships survey in August which asked what the public thought about young people (under 18 years old) drinking in public places.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kate Odlin is leading the initiative in Skegness on the findings of the survey.

She said: “Young people told us that they did enjoy a drink and there was concern about it.

“Today is about talking and working together to raise standards in Skegness.

”In practical terms we will be taking this into schools and conducting another survey to see if what we do has an impact.”

Representatives of the big supermarkets in the area were also present, including Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury, Lidl and Asda.

Alan Simpson, CAP regional advisor for the East of England and Scotland, said: “We go to areas where it has been analysed there is concern about young drinkers and the anti-social behaviour associated with it.

“We have devised an action plan that includes police, the local authority, retailers and schools to see how we can help.

“CAP isn’t rocket science - it brings partners together with the same focus.”

Mr Simpson said education was the main tool they used to get the message out. He said: “The big supermarkets are very good at training and we will be rolling out Challenge 25 to the smaller retailer so challenging underage people who may be trying to buy alcohol and asking for ID becomes the norm.

“However, enforcement comes close behind.”

MP Matt Warman said he was delighted to support the launch of CAP in Skegness. He said: “We’ve had a scheme running in Boston for some time and it is making a real difference.

“Today is a useful kick-start but making it real is what matters.”

The first of weekly Skegness CAP meetings will take place next Thursday at the Storehouse.