‘Best season in Skegness in years’ - but what about rubbish and weeds?

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Skegness to soak up the sizzling temperatures in what has been described as one of the ‘best seasons in many years’ - but fears are already mounting about whether this can be sustained.

It should all be so good for the resort, with car parks full and beaches packed with families.

However, uncut grass, overflowing bins and litter on the beach have not gone unnoticed – and according to Tony Tye, chairman of the Chamber, visitors are already saying they will not be back.

Mr Tye, who was promoting the resort with other volunteers at the Jolly on Tour event at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre at the weekend, said: “We had a massive day at Crystal Peaks handing out 675 Visit East Lincolnshire goody bags packed with such things as brochures, flyers and even a stick of rock.

“It’s the third year we have been there and our best promotion yet. But what is worrying is people who have been to Skegness on holiday are telling us they won’t be back because the place is in such a mess.

“With roads full of potholes and the length of the grass, I feel Skegness is being failed by all three councils (Skegness Town Council, East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council).

“If you starve the cash cow it’s going to die. At least there are signs the flower tubs are getting filled, although there are a lot of weeds about.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes runs a refreshment kiosk near the RNLI lifeboat station in Tower Esplanade and reported constant sales of cold drinks and ice cream.

He said: “The beach was heaving at the weekend which is really good but there was a lot of litter and bins were overflowing.

“I think it’s true the resort is being failed by the councils – but austerity cuts from central government are staving them of cash. There are not so many bins any more so there will be litter.

“Skegness Town Council took on responsibilty for grass cutting at a late stage and it has been difficult to get it in place for this year.”

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesperson said: “The council can no longer afford to do everything it’s done in the past.

“Skegness Town Council raised concerns about the impact this would have on the local tourism industry, and we met with them a few months ago to discuss potential solutions.

“As a result, they have taken on grass cutting in the built-up areas of the town, and are working hard to keep the town looking smart.

“LCC continues to cut the rural roads in the area twice a year. These verges are being cut at present and will be completed by the end of June, in time for the main visitor season.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “The Council provides around 200 bins on Skegness foreshore, which on a busy day can be emptied by the team as often as every 20 minutes. This includes bins that we sink into the beach.

“The teams are out and about from 6am to 9pm each day cleaning the resort.

“When the resort is exceptionally busy, as it was last weekend, there can sometimes be delays in teams getting to bins due to traffic and the need for the team to also look after other facilities such as public toilets, and also litter pick.”