‘Beautiful’ countryside saved: Villagers in Orby welcome change of mind by Triton Knoll Wind Farm developers

Villagers in Orby are breathing a sigh of relief after ‘beautiful’ countryside has been saved following a change of design by the team behind the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm.

Designers have removed an Intermediate Electrical Compound (IEC) from their final design, which would have affected an area of 18,000 square metres.

Construction of the 90 turbines located about 32km off the Skegness coast is expected to start in 2020, with the point of landfall at Anderby Creek and connection to the national grid at Bicker Fen through 57km of cable.

The IEC was considered necessary to manage power flows along one of the longest, high voltage, underground cable routes in the world.

The works, located 3.5km away from Orby, are now expected to be limited to underground cables and joint bays, with further assurance no construction vehicles will travel through the village.

Project director James Cotter said: “We are so pleased to be able to announce this.

“It’s great news for local people in Orby; the change in design addresses issues raised during the planning process, and will reduce the overall visual and construction impacts of the project in the local area.

“It’s also great news for UK energy consumers as the removal of the IEC helps the project make significant cost savings which in turn is helping drive down electricity bills.”

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for Economy and Place at Lincolnshire County Council, lives in the village and said: “I warmly welcome the announcement that the visual impact of an Intermediate Electrical Compound at Orby has been removed, and also the continued commitment of Triton Knoll to keep traffic disruption in the area to a minimum.

“Lincolnshire County Council will continue to work closely with the Triton Knoll project team and Orby Parish Council to help ensure that this beautiful part of Lincolnshire remains exactly that.

“In addition, we will work with the Local Liaison Committees to ensure that the communities between Anderby and Bicker that host this major UK infrastructure project are kept informed of developments.”