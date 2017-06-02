Be mentor and help offender in Skegness area

Volunteers are being invited to donate two hours a week to making a life-changing impact on someone.

Leading offender rehabilitation charity Lincolnshire Action Trust is holding an open day on Wednesday, June 7, to welcome new volunteers to its mentoring scheme.

The scheme aims to reduce offending and re-offending rates in young people and adults.

Mentor co-ordinator Laura Priestly and her colleague Amber Starbuck will be at The Storehouse in Skegness from 10am until 4pm to meet anyone interested in the scheme.

Laura said: “LAT is dedicated to helping offenders and those at risk of offending but we need the support of people from all walks of life from the community.

“The benefits of giving up your time to help others are second to none and apply to both clients and mentors.

“For example, the experience gained by our volunteers has unlocked personal and professional attributes that have helped improve their confidence and even secure jobs.”

Contact Laura on 01522 806611 or viavolunteering@latcharity.org.uk. To find out more about the trust and its services visit latcharity.org.uk