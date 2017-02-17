Be a litter hero in Skegness and protect marine life

An opportunity to enjoy fresh air by the sea and do an important job to protect marine life is taking place in Skegness tomorrow.

Volunteers are being invited to take part in a beach clean being run jointly by the Beachcare programme and Skegness Aquarium.

It really is a good feeling being outdoors in the fresh air knowing you are doing something important for the environment Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium

The group formed last year and did a clean up in September, collecting 12 bags of litter and 4kg of dog poo. Much of the litter was plastic and mixed take-away and food-related items, as well as a lot of cigarette butts.

Fiona McKenna, RiverCare and BeachCare Programme Officer, said: “We are really excited to be working with the Skegness Aquarium to set up a sustainable long-term volunteer group to tackle marine litter.

“With the shocking predictions of there being more plastic in our oceans than fish by 2050, there is no better time to start tackling this issue too.

“Our oceans are all connected, so what is dropped in Skegness could potentially affect marine life out in the Atlantic.

“Litter picking is quite addictive once you start and you meet some lovely people and get a bit of exercise. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning. Please do join us this weekend and see how easy it is to become a litter hero. We can guarantee a warm welcome even if we can’t guarantee warm weather.”

Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium, said: “Our aim is to conserve marine life but also to involve the community in making the beach a nice place for people to visit.

“It really is a good feeling being outdoors in the fresh air knowing you are doing something important for the environment.”

Volunteers will meet at Skegness Aquarium in Tower Esplanade at 10am. All equipment is provided but volunteers are asked to wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear.

A general litter pick will take place in the Seacroft beach area and volunteers will also take part in a survey, looking out for mermaids purses (shark and ray egg cases), with the expertise of the Aquarium staff on hand to help with identification. Teams will head back to the Aquarium at around 12.30pm.