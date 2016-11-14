BBC One Show Rickshaw Challenge heading for Skegness

Pudsey fans are preparing to welcome the Rickshaw Challenge when it passes through Skegness tomorrow raisng money for Children in Need.

A team of six young riders will arrive at the finish line at around 6.45pm just in time for a live broadcast from Compass Gardens on BBC1’s One Show.

Earlier in the day they will stop off at Tealby School near Market Rasen.

This is the sixth year for the popular challenge and will see the cyclists cover a 470-mile journey from Jedburgh in the Scottish borders to London.

One Show presenter Matt Baker is on the road cycling alongside the team offering support and advice, whilst presenter Alex Jones is following every step of the way, cheering on the team, live from studio.

Tonight the One Show will be broadcast live from The Deep aquarium in Hull where they will welcome the cyclists, who have all battled illness or disability, marking the end point of the riders’ fourth leg of their eight-day journey.

To date the challenge has raised more than £12million but it is about more than money. The young riders will not only test their pedal power, but also deliver speeches about their journey to a live audience.

The team will make its way down the country and cross the finish line in London on Friday, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the TEAM to 70405 and for £10 text TEAM to 70410.