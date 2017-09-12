Banned driver from Ingoldmells ‘took risk’ for wife

A driver who was banned until Friday ‘took a risk’ when his wife was unable to get a taxi late at night, and drove his car to pick her up, a court has been told.

Martin Lee, 53, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells, said to be a club entertainer, admitted driving whilst disqualified on August 11 when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Emma Wright said Lee was seen driving his Seat Ibiza in Skegness Road, Ingoldmells and was stopped by the police. She said he had been banned from driving for 12 months in February 2017 for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Lee, who was not represented, told the magistrates that his wife had been out and had been unable to get a taxi home.

“It was late at night and she started walking home. I knew I was taking a risk but I thought it was better to make sure my wife was safe,” he said.

After hearing that Lee was not suitable for unpaid work because of health issues, the magistrates fined Lee £200 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.

He was also banned for an additional six months.