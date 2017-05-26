Bank Holiday visitors set for splashing time at Fairy Dell and outdoor pool in Skegness

A popular free outdoor paddling pool in Skegness opens for the summer today.

The Fairy Dell Paddling Pool, with its interactive spray fountains is located near the Skegness boating lake, next to South Parade.

Last year, The Standard revealed that East Lindsey District Council could consider closing paddling pools, such as Fairy Dell Paddling Pool, to help achieve its £6 million savings. A petition was then created with 4,000 signatures against the closure.

Embassy Outdoor Pool is opening from Sunday to June 5 for the half-term holiday week.

The pool on Grand Parade will open from 9am to 7pm and will be running three, three-hour sessions on Bank Holiday Monday, all of which can be pre-booked at Skegness Embassy Pool reception.

The outdoor pool will then open at weekends only throughout June. It opens every day for the summer from 9am-7pm and will again run with three, three-hour sessions.

The swimming pool and fitness suite are managed by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, a partner to East Lindsey District Council.