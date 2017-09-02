Bank Holiday boom time ‘just the start for Skegness’

Scenes in Skegness following what has been described as the ‘best ever’ Bank Holiday are just the start of things to come.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes, who runs a refreshment kiosk near the beach, described the weekend as ‘incredible’.

Lagoon Walk was used for cars after space ran out at car parks in Skegness. ANL-170829-104502001

He said: “It was the best Bank Holiday ever - the only one that came close was 10 years ago.

“It just shows that Skegness is becoming more popular.

“What we will have to look at, especially when they start building the Premier Inn on Pier Field, is car parking.

“Where will we put everyone?”

That could become the big question as promotion of the coast is about to hot up with the launch of the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID.

Lisa Collins, development manager of the BID, said the weekend gave a welcome boost to tourism businesses after a reportedly mixed summer season to date.

Lisa said: “The Destination BID Company is looking forward to working with the tourism, retail and hospitality businesses to seek further ways to enhance our area’s branding and marketing to increase footfall and visitor numbers throughout the year.

“The next year brings both challenges and exciting opportunities to the area, and we are putting the foundations in place to ensure the Lincolnshire coast is at the forefront of UK holiday destinations and must-see places to visit.

“We have a fantastic offer for visitors of all ages, however we need to enhance that offer and work on improving key aspects that are letting us down,

“We will soon be announcing our company launch date and strategy to implement proposals set out in our business plan.”