Baby was ‘best gift ever’ for Skegness couple

The staff at Pilgrim Hospital have been described as ‘the best present ever’ by the parents of a baby born on Christmas Day.

Kiera Jarvis was born a few days premature weighing 6lb 1oz to proud parents Alison, 36, and Robert, 33, of Skegness at 12.44pm.

Alison told The Standard: “It was a fantastic surprise and the best Christmas present ever.

“The staff were absolutely wonderful, you couldn’t have been better looked after.”

Kiera was one of three babies born at Pilgrim Hospital on Christmas Day.

Esme Brocklesby, was born at 5.36pm, to parents Sophie Brocklesby, 25, of Kirton.

She weighed 6lb4oz.

Sophie said: “It was really brilliant.

“I was only an hour-and-a -half in labour.

“It feels absolutely perfect to have a child born on Christmas Day.”

She praised the staff at Pilgrim, saying: “They were absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t fault them.”

Amy Holmes, 30, and partner Kel Hodds, 34, of Moulton Seas End, had their first baby, Scott Thomas Hodds, at 5.30pm.

Scott weighed 7lb 7.5oz.

Amy was born in Boston and lived there until she was about six and then lived in Algarkirk until she was 16.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics reveal that there were 1,340 children named Esme in 2015, placing it 38th in the top 100 names for that year.

Top of the list for girls was Amelia with 5,158 children, Olivia with 4,853 and Emily with 3,893.

Topping the list of boys’ names for 2015 was Oliver, with a count of 6,941, Jack with 5,371 and Harry with 5,308.