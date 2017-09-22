B&M to open in Skegness ‘in early November’

B&M has confirmed it is set to open its brand new store in Skegness in early November.

The discount store on the resort’s newest retail park in Burgh Road will create 60 jobs for local people.

It will join Aldi, M&S Foodhall and Pets at Home who are also due to open in ‘early autumn’.

No firm dates have as yet been released by the companies.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and sells a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, a pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistant, to floor managers and cleaners.