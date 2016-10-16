Awards night to celebrate best business in Skegness

The countdown has started to a celebration of the best of Skegness businesses.

Skegness Partnership will host the second Skegness Business Awards at a glittering ceremony at Southview Park Hotel on Friday, November 18.

Partnership secretary Judy Chapman “Businesses in Skegness work so hard and their contribution to the community is immense.”

Following on from the success of last year’s event, which saw Skegness Natureland as the overall winner after scooping the Best Attraction award, more businesses than ever are being launched into the spotlight.

Partnership secretary Judy Chapman said she has been delighted with the response. She said: “We were pleased with last year but now the word has got around and more businesses want to get involved.

“Businesses in Skegness work so hard and their contribution to the community is immense.

“When you ring them up and tell them they have made it to the final they are so pleased because they don’t usually get recognised.”

This year there are 30 finalists in 10 categories. Guests will enjoy a meal before compére Melvin Prior of BBC Radio Lincolnshire hosts the awards ceremony.

New sponsors this year are the Coastal Communities Team with Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA), Hodgkinsons Solicitors and the Royal Hotel.

The Standard is again the media sponsor.

Judy said: “It may only be the second year but we wanted to keep it fresh so we have a new sponsor and new categories. A Restaurant and Café award and a Community award will, for this year, replace the Green and Marketing awards.

“Last year we found there were some excellent projects which didn’t fit into any of the business categories and we wanted to rectify this.

“We want more people to take the opportunity to promote themselves and get the prestige of being a winner.”