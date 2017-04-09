Awards celebrate unsung heroes of Skegness

The contribution of unsung community heroes along the Skegness coast has been celebrated with a special awards ceremony.
The Coastal Community Awards were held at the resort’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday evening.
The awards, organised by the venue and local radio station Coastal Sound, asked for readers of the Skegness Standard to put forward nominees.
Once these had been collated, judges then had the hard task of selecting the winners - and in some cases they couldn’t be split.
Russell Sparkes, of Grosvenor House Hotel, said: “The awards were extremely successful and well supported, with over 120 people present.
“Each of the final three nominees were selected from over 420 nominated entries, with the final winners being chosen via a panel of judges from the sponsors.
“The evening was extremely successful.
“There were superb acts such as Chris Nott, from Stars in Your Eyes, as David Essex, the new forces sweetheart Kirsten Orsborn and local band Blues Boy Kings, hosted by Chris Tucker from Coast Sound Radio.”
Among the winners was Pat Brown, who collected the Coastal Community Champion Award for her dedication over many years to the Carnival Queens, Princesses and Rosebuds of Skegness.
“Pat has looked after the girls year after year and receives little recognition for all her hard work in ensuring the girls attend and support numerous charity and social events throughout the year and, of course, the main Carnival in Skegness,” said Russell.
And the winners are...
Young Community Fundraiser of the Year
Joint winners, Courtney Blair, Winthorpe and Isabelle Clark, Skegness; runner-up, Dominic Forman, Skegness
Community Fundraiser of the Year
Winner, LIVES
Young Volunteer of the Year
Winner, Dominci Forman, Skegness; runners-up, Courtney Blair, Winthorpe, Isabelle Clark, Skegness.
Volunteer of the Year
Winner, Pam Haynes, Skegness
Community Team Award
Joint winners, Steve Andrews, Hildred Shopping Centre and Gary Starr, Neverland Theatre
Sports Volunteer Award
Winners, Paul & Marcia Smith, East Coast Juniors; runners-up, Kim Baker, Charnwood, Ingoldmills and Kareem Ibrahim, Skegness
Coastal Community Champion 2017, Pat Brown